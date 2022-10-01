Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.67 ($12.72).

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

LON HL opened at GBX 833.80 ($10.07) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,812.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 871.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 887.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37).

Insider Activity at Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

In related news, insider Christopher Hill sold 9,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.63), for a total value of £81,127.20 ($98,027.07).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

