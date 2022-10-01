Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA)

Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Orcadian Energy Stock Performance

ORCA stock opened at GBX 30.04 ($0.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.08. Orcadian Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.02 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59.50 ($0.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £20.01 million and a PE ratio of -13.65.

Orcadian Energy Company Profile

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. It has four licences. The company's key asset is the 100% interest in the Pilot Field with audited proven and probable reserves of 79 million barrels. Orcadian Energy PLC was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

