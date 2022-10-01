Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA)

Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Orcadian Energy Stock Performance
ORCA stock opened at GBX 30.04 ($0.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.08. Orcadian Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.02 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59.50 ($0.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £20.01 million and a PE ratio of -13.65.
Orcadian Energy Company Profile
