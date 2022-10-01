Short Interest in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Declines By 11.6%

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,600 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the August 31st total of 341,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 6,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $652,812.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,377.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,864 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,624 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.40. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

