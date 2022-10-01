Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Drops By 15.9%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

