Short Interest in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Drops By 14.3%

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Aura FAT Projects Acquisition alerts:

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFAR opened at $10.07 on Friday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology companies in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.