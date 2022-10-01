Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Rises By 26.7%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTC. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 167,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,739,000.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.93 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average is $78.38.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.202 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

