Short Interest in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Drops By 25.8%

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,700 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 517,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 117.4% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 162,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 87,701 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $246,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $792,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $2,034,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTIQ stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

About VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on the industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

