Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $599,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after acquiring an additional 663,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,605,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Signature Bank by 3,956,857.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,586,000 after acquiring an additional 553,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Signature Bank to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.46.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $151.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.