Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 1,466.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 282 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.46.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $151.00 on Friday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.74 and a 200-day moving average of $212.18.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

