Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.79 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.75. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silvergate Capital’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.65 EPS.

SI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

SI opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.29 and its 200 day moving average is $93.85. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,709,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,049,000 after acquiring an additional 147,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,632,000 after acquiring an additional 322,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 29.0% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 827,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,646,000 after acquiring an additional 186,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

