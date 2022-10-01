Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock worth $859,968 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $169.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.01 and a 200-day moving average of $167.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.32 and a beta of 1.05. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

