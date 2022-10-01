SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,571 shares of company stock worth $6,045,781. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $231.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

