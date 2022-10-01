S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

SPGI stock opened at $305.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $101.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.67. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.08 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

