Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.56 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

