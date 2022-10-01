Stifel Nicolaus Trims Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Target Price to C$6.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TNEYF opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

