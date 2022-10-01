StockNews.com Downgrades Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 19.1 %

OCUL stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.44. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 43.96% and a negative net margin of 65.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $75,952.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,094,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,622,834.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,192,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,792 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Stories

