Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.29.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $202.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,725,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after buying an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after buying an additional 160,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

