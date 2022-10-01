Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $160,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 3,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $189,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $190,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $160,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

NYSE RGR opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $895.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.34. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $81.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

