Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.54.
Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.
Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,699,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,681,000 after purchasing an additional 29,078 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,790,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,059,000 after buying an additional 758,508 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 307,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 104,852 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
