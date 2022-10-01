SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 266,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 27,785 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 891,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 773,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,627 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on SunOpta to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

SunOpta stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $992.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.00 and a beta of 1.50. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SunOpta news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at $611,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,863 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

