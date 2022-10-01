Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZPTAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a C$15.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

ZPTAF stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47.

Surge Energy Cuts Dividend

Surge Energy Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.