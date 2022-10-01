Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 181 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Corvex Management LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 426,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $104.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $104.40 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day moving average is $121.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

