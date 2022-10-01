T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $105.01 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $223.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

