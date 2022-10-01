Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.56 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.