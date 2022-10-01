TD Securities Lowers Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$36.00

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RUSMF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of RUSMF opened at $18.41 on Friday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98.

About Russel Metals

(Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.