TD Securities Lowers Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$36.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RUSMF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of RUSMF opened at $18.41 on Friday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

