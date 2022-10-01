The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $215.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.38. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.85 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.