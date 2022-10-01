The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.39.

In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $215.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.85 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

