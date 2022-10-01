The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $251.00 target price on the stock.

SAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Beer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $350.69.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $323.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.44. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $556.68.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $616.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.10 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $612,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $612,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

