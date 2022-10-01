The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 44.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 55,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Down 0.1 %

Mosaic stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.69.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.