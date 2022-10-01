TheStreet Lowers Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
Cosan Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CSAN opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. Cosan has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $20.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cosan
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
