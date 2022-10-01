TheStreet Lowers Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSAN opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. Cosan has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $20.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cosan

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth $1,344,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.