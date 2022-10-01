TheStreet Lowers OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $103.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.78.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,792.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,955 shares in the company, valued at $48,576,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,199.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at $729,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,792.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,576,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,668 shares of company stock worth $2,033,934 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.