TheStreet Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $231.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.47. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.86 and a 1 year high of $389.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,781 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $94,454,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $86,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after purchasing an additional 225,021 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,321.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 209,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after purchasing an additional 200,934 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

