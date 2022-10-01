Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Lowered to $69.00 at MKM Partners

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by MKM Partners to $69.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on THO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

THO opened at $69.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.71. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at Thor Industries

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thor Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after buying an additional 53,286 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,600,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,932,000 after acquiring an additional 75,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Thor Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,500,000 after purchasing an additional 897,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Thor Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

