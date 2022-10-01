Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 86,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIMB opened at $11.18 on Friday. Tim S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). TIM had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TIMB. TheStreet lowered shares of TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TIM to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

