Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $86.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. Toro has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $106.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $612,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,872. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Toro in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Toro by 44.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

