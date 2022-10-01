TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.40. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $120.91.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TransUnion by 37.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,505,000 after buying an additional 8,437,641 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,314 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in TransUnion by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,197 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter worth $167,521,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,523,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.