Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Price Target Cut to GBX 900

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,060 ($12.81) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,265.00.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $8.47 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06.

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

About Travis Perkins

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.1355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%.

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.