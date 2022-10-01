TruFin plc (LON:TRU) Insider Paul Dentskevich Buys 45,000 Shares of Stock

TruFin plc (LON:TRU – Get Rating) insider Paul Dentskevich purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £29,250 ($35,343.16).

TruFin Trading Up 1.1 %

LON:TRU opened at GBX 66.75 ($0.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. TruFin plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.15). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.94. The stock has a market cap of £62.87 million and a PE ratio of -7.67.

About TruFin

TruFin plc provides financing services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Short Term Finance, Payment Services, Publishing, and Other. It engages in distribution of finance products and invoice discounting; publishing of computer and video games; and investment activities.

