UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Position Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,648,031 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,855 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in UiPath were worth $35,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 24.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $725,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698,008 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 27.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $457,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth about $64,462,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $535,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,428 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PATH opened at $12.61 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.11.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PATH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $37.50 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,377,266 shares in the company, valued at $18,923,634.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,377,266 shares in the company, valued at $18,923,634.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,800 shares of company stock worth $3,129,960 over the last ninety days. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

