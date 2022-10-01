UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $16.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho cut shares of UiPath from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.42.

NYSE:PATH opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. UiPath has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,377,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,923,634.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 11.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,595,245 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $641,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $535,437,000 after buying an additional 2,557,428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $436,988,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 9.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,917,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $413,195,000 after buying an additional 1,890,246 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 32.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after buying an additional 2,354,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

