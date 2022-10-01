Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $235.00. The stock traded as low as $195.88 and last traded at $197.55, with a volume of 5129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.20.

UNP has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.70.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 384,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $96,744,000 after acquiring an additional 141,671 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

