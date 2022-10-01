Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,421 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Software Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Bank of America started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Unity Software to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unity Software stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

