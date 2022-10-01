UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Piper Sandler

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lowered UWM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered UWM from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on UWM to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on UWM from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.07.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWM stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. UWM has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. UWM had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter worth $36,053,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UWM by 46.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 558,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of UWM by 45.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UWM by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after purchasing an additional 401,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UWM in the second quarter worth about $1,410,000. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

