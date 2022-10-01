V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $35.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on V.F. to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. Analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

