V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $36.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Down 2.7 %

VFC opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. V.F. has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 981.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.