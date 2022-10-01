V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.60.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $78.91.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in V.F. by 27.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,270,000 after buying an additional 793,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,046,000 after buying an additional 2,478,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after buying an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

