Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

VTWG stock opened at $150.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.12 and a 200 day moving average of $164.93. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund has a 52 week low of $140.37 and a 52 week high of $240.00.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTWG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,716,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 98,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,941 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000.

