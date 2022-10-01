Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,400 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,050,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,869,000 after buying an additional 530,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,418,000 after purchasing an additional 268,103 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $244,220,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.14 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22.

