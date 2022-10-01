Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Update

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Vasta Platform Stock Down 3.8 %

VSTA stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $437.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Compass Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 3,789,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 1,378,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Further Reading

