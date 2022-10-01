Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ventas by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,270 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.47.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $40.17 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 803.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.72%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

